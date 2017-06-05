Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Martin B. Anstice
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
Fremont, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
2
Employees
7,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Lam Research is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Lam Research
These Are the 6 Biggest U.S. Corporate Breakups of the Past Year
Multibillion dollar deals gone sour
Read More →
The 4 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Instead of Facebook or Amazon for 2017
Semiconductor and cybersecurity stocks are poised for growth—and relatively cheap.
Read More →
Antitrust Concerns Scuttle Major Chip Industry Acquisition
Lam Research has withdrawn its bid for KLA-Tencor.
Read More →
Here Are the 15 New Companies Joining the Fortune 500
PayPal, Burlington Stores, and Citizens Bank are now among the biggest in business.
Read More →
China drives Western Digital's $19 billion bid for SanDisk
Deal hinges on approval for China's Tsinghua University investment in WDC.
Read More →