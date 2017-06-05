L3 Technologies

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michael T. Strianese
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
15
Employees
38,000
Changed name from L-3 Communications Holdings, Dec. 31, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
