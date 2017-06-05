Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Leslie H. Wexner
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Apparel
HQ Location
Columbus, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
59,100
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about L Brands
Victoria's Secret Sales Are Down 20% and L Brands' Stock Is Plummeting
No relief is in sight for the once dominant bra brand.
Amazon Reportedly Has Plans to Take On Victoria’s Secret With $10 Bras
Amazon already sells bras in Europe under the label of Iris & Lilly.
Gap Stock Jumps 10% On Surprisingly Good December Results
Looks like Old Navy is a juggernaut once again.
Women's Apparel Chain The Limited Said to Be Heading to Liquidation
The first retail bankruptcy of 2017 seems likely.
