HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Mike Blake — Reuters

106

Kraft Heinz

KHC
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Bernardo Hees

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Food Consumer Products

HQ Location

Pittsburgh, PA

Website

www.kraftheinzcompany.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

41,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Kraft Heinz: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$26,48744.4%
Profits ($M)$3,632.0472.9%
Assets ($M)$120,480
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$57,358
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$110,528
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues13.7%
Profits as % of Assets3.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity6.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.81
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)24.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Kraft Heinz

General Mills Loses the Culture Wars

Its Yoplait brand has foundered—only one problem for the food giant. Can a new CEO calm the waters?

Read More →
How Unilever Risked Too Much on Dove to Appeal to Women

It should've used a new brand as a guinea pig.

Read More →
Anheuser-Busch InBev Is Investing $2 Billion In American Breweries

Capital spending plans show how the big brewer is thinking about the future.

Read More →
Warren Buffett, 3G and the Battle for Capitalism's Soul

Warren Buffett had to defend the 3G approach at the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting

Read More →
9 Best Warren Buffett Quotes From the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

A recap of the Oracle of Omaha's advice in his own words

Read More →
105
107
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.