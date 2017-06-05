Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Kevin Mansell
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
General Merchandisers
HQ Location
Menomonee Falls, WI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
20
Employees
85,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Kohl’s is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Kohl’s
These Are the Best Memorial Day Deals This Weekend
Here is a roundup of the best deals this holiday weekend.
Read More →
J.C. Penney Looks for Source of New Business in Hotel Industry
It sees an untapped market for its towels and HVAC systems
Read More →
Target CEO Brian Cornell Sees a $60 Billion Market Opportunity in Retail's Carnage
One store's loss is another one's gain.
Read More →
Target Shares Go Flying On Smaller Than Expected Sales Decline
The company avoided the worst of retail's bloodbath.
Read More →
J.C. Penney's Turnaround Is Failing and Investors Are Fleeing
Almost nothing is working.
Read More →