The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Kinder Morgan

215

Kinder Morgan

KMI
 

CEO

Steven J. Kean

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Energy

Industry

Pipelines

HQ Location

Houston, TX

Website

www.kindermorgan.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

14

Employees

11,121

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Kinder Morgan: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$13,058-9.3%
Profits ($M)$708.0179.8%
Assets ($M)$80,305
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$34,431
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$48,533
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.4%
Profits as % of Assets0.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity2.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.25
EPS % Change (from 2015)150.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)42.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-4.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
