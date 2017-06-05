Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Steven J. Kean
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Pipelines
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
14
Employees
11,121
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Kinder Morgan
Election Results in British Columbia Could Jeopardize Key Energy Projects
Both the Greens and New Democracts are opposed to the $5.49 billion Kinder Morgan pipeline
Read More →
Warren Buffett's Stocks Made $16 Billion Since the Last Berkshire Hathaway Meeting
The Oracle of Omaha's latest stock picks have done very, very well.
Read More →
Climate Change Activists Disrupt Key Canada-U.S. Oil Pipelines
The lines carry as much as 15% of daily U.S. oil consumption.
Read More →
Energy Transfer Is Terminating Its $33 Billion Merger With Williams
The two companies have sued each other.
Read More →
These CEOs Got the Biggest Raises of the S&P 500
Apple's Tim Cook isn't on the list.
Read More →