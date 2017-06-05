Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas J. Falk
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Household Products
Industry
Household and Personal Products
HQ Location
Irving, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
42,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Kimberly-Clark
Target Is Now a Major League Soccer Sponsor
The store is hoping soccer's explosive growth will help it shake its slump
Read More →
Sam's Club CEO Out Amid Tough Costco Battle
She was a rare African American and woman CEO in retail.
Read More →
Tableau Just Enlisted This Former Amazon Exec as Its New CEO
He is replacing co-founder Christian Chabot.
Read More →
Venezuela Just Seized a Kimberly-Clark Factory
Diaper and tissue factory is now "in the hands of the workers"
Read More →
How a Woman From a Wisconsin Dairy Farm Landed Her Company on the Fortune 500
Mary Laschinger is one of just 21 female CEOs on the list.
Read More →