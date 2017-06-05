Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Beth E. Mooney
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
Cleveland, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
19
Employees
15,700
Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about KeyCorp
Seven CEOs Drop Off the 2016 Most Powerful Women List
Farewell to Marissa Mayer and Ellen Kullman.
U.S. Banks Want to Cut Branches But Customers Keep Coming
The thesis that e-banking would make branches "dinosaurs" is "overstated," says FDIC chief economist
Wall Street Opts to Steer Clear of Trump's Republican Convention
But banks aren't completely abandoning their typical role as a benefactor of political conventions
SunEdison Has 1 Week to Avoid Confronting $1.4 Billion Default
It missed two deadlines already.
Bank of America Just Promoted This Woman Into One of Its Most Senior Roles
She'll oversee over $2 billion in revenues.
