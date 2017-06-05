HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

216

Kellogg

K
 

CEO

John A. Bryant

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Food Consumer Products

HQ Location

Battle Creek, MI

Website

www.kelloggcompany.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

37,369

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Kellogg is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Kellogg: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$13,014-3.8%
Profits ($M)$694.013.0%
Assets ($M)$15,111
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,910
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$25,417
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.3%
Profits as % of Assets4.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity36.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.96
EPS % Change (from 2015)14.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-10.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-2.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)4.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)11.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)7.0%
News about Kellogg

Oreo O's Cereal Is Returning After A 10-Year Absence

Oreo O's is back on grocery shelves this month.

Read More →
How Unilever Risked Too Much on Dove to Appeal to Women

It should've used a new brand as a guinea pig.

Read More →
Big Food Makers Lament Slow Start To 2017

Delayed tax returns pressured consumer spending.

Read More →
Dr Pepper's Bai Deal Highlights the Risk and Reward of Acquiring Upstart Brands

Boosting sales for a startup isn't always easy after the deal is done.

Read More →
Coca-Cola Is Cutting 1,200 Jobs as Growth Stalls

Part of plan to boost cost-savings program by $800 million

Read More →
