The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

634

KB Home

KBH
 

CEO

Jeffrey T. Mezger

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Engineering & Construction

Industry

Homebuilders

HQ Location

Los Angeles, CA

Website

www.kbhome.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

1,790

Figures are for fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
KB Home is also featured in these fortune lists

#65

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$3,59518.6%
Profits ($M)$105.624.8%
Assets ($M)$5,132
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,723.1
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$1,880
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.9%
Profits as % of Assets2.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity6.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.12
EPS % Change (from 2015)31.8%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-15.2%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)29.2%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-9.5%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about KB Home

KB Home swings to profit as selling prices climb

Deliveries drop slightly but net orders increase.

Read More →
Earnings bonanza for homebuilders

Homebuilders are back.

Read More →
Who's not afraid of the fiscal cliff?

Three sectors are shrugging off fear of the fiscal cliff -- here's why.

Read More →
How long will the party last for homebuilders?

Shares of the biggest homebuilders have soared as the housing market comes back to life. Can it last?

Read More →
The commodities crunch hits homebuilders hard

Rising prices of oil, copper, and lumber are only going to make a bad environment even worse for homebuilders.

Read More →
