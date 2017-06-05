Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jeffrey T. Mezger
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Engineering & Construction
Industry
Homebuilders
HQ Location
Los Angeles, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
1,790
Figures are for fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about KB Home
KB Home swings to profit as selling prices climb
Deliveries drop slightly but net orders increase.
Who's not afraid of the fiscal cliff?
Three sectors are shrugging off fear of the fiscal cliff -- here's why.
How long will the party last for homebuilders?
Shares of the biggest homebuilders have soared as the housing market comes back to life. Can it last?
The commodities crunch hits homebuilders hard
Rising prices of oil, copper, and lumber are only going to make a bad environment even worse for homebuilders.
