Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Neal J. Keating
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Diversified
HQ Location
Bloomfield, CT
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
5,265
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Kaman
Battle-tested Marine Corps' drone to hit the commercial market
Battle-tested in Afghanistan, the Marines’ robotic cargo hauler could soon take the fight to wildfires across the U.S.
Read More →