CEO
Rami Rahim
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Network and Other Communications Equipment
HQ Location
Sunnyvale, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
9,832
News about Juniper Networks
Security Startup Netskope Raises $100 Million
The company acts as a gatekeeper between businesses and cloud services.
Networking Startup SnapRoute Scores Big-Name Backers
AT&T and Microsoft are part of SnapRoute's Series A round.
Juniper CEO Talks Amazon, Google, and Trump
Rami Rahim talks about how the networking giant is adapting in a fast-changing industry.
Tableau Cozies Up to Amazon Cloud
The benefits outweigh any threat from partnering with AWS, Tableau CEO says.
