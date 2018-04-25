HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

20

JPMorgan Chase

JPM
 

J.P. Morgan Chase is the biggest and most profitable American bank by any measure, whether in terms of sales, stock market value or assets. CEO Jamie Dimon and his bank look to benefit from the Trump administration as higher interest rates and lower corporate taxes will translate to about $7 billion more in pretax profit in the coming years.

CEO

James Dimon

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Commercial Banks

HQ Location

New York City

Website

www.jpmorganchase.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

24

Employees

252,539

JPMorgan Chase: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$113,8998.0%
Profits ($M)$24,441.0-1.2%
Assets ($M)$2,533,600
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$255,693
Market Value — as of March 29, 2018 ($M)$375,043
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues21.5%
Profits as % of Assets1.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity9.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.31
EPS % Change (from 2016)1.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)3.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)3.7%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2017)26.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)22.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)12.0%
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about JPMorgan Chase

Data Sheet—The Long Road to Understanding Cryptocurrencies

This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Read More →
Ex-JPMorgan Chase Blockchain Duo Unveil New Startup

It's called Clovyr, and it's named for the structures that make up highway on-ramps and off-ramps.

Read More →
Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon and JPMorgan Are Close to Hiring a CEO for Their Healthcare Venture

"The CEO is terribly important," Warren Buffett said.

Read More →
J.P. Morgan Files Patent for Blockchain-Powered Payments

It outlines a system that would use blockchain to keep track of payments sent between financial institutions.

Read More →
Commentary: How Corporate America Can Invigorate Local Communities

It’s the best investment business can make.

Read More →
