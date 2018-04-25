JPMorgan Chase

J.P. Morgan Chase is the biggest and most profitable American bank by any measure, whether in terms of sales, stock market value or assets. CEO Jamie Dimon and his bank look to benefit from the Trump administration as higher interest rates and lower corporate taxes will translate to about $7 billion more in pretax profit in the coming years.
CEO
James Dimon
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
New York City
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
24
Employees
252,539
