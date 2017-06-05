Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Christian Ulbrich
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Real Estate
HQ Location
Chicago, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
3
Employees
77,300
Profile provided by S&P Global.
Jones Lang LaSalle is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Jones Lang LaSalle
Here Are the 7 Worst Performing Stocks in the Fortune 500 in 2016
Some stocks lost as much as 75% while the S&P 500 surged 12%.
Read More →
26 companies join this year's Fortune 500
Here are the companies that made it onto Fortune's annual list of the largest U.S. businesses.
Read More →
How to avoid the next Sandy meltdown
Crucial infrastructure upgrades are clearly needed. Here's what cities like New York need to do now.
Read More →
6 career-changing strategies that work
It’s tough to persuade an employer to take a chance on you if you have no experience in your chosen field, but it can be done. Here’s how.
Read More →