The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

35

Johnson & Johnson

JNJ
 

As the world’s biggest health care products company, Johnson & Johnson has massive scope: a sampling of its products includes Benadryl, Band-Aids, Neutrogena, Tylenol, Motrin, and Listerine. How do you boost something that’s already big? Acquisitions and revenue growth (notably in beauty products). While domestic sales rose 6%, international sales decreased about 1% thanks to divestitures, currency issues, and upheaval in Venezuela. Even if the international climate gets more comfortable, the company long known for its pioneering innovation could face competition from generics that could eat into sales.

CEO

Alex Gorsky

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

HQ Location

New Brunswick, NJ

Website

www.jnj.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

126,400

Johnson & Johnson: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$71,8902.6%
Profits ($M)$16,540.07.3%
Assets ($M)$141,208
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$70,418
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$337,642
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues23.0%
Profits as % of Assets11.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity23.5%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)5.93
EPS % Change (from 2015)8.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)11.2%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)4.7%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)15.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)15.3%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)9.0%
