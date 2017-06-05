As the world’s biggest health care products company, Johnson & Johnson has massive scope: a sampling of its products includes Benadryl, Band-Aids, Neutrogena, Tylenol, Motrin, and Listerine. How do you boost something that’s already big? Acquisitions and revenue growth (notably in beauty products). While domestic sales rose 6%, international sales decreased about 1% thanks to divestitures, currency issues, and upheaval in Venezuela. Even if the international climate gets more comfortable, the company long known for its pioneering innovation could face competition from generics that could eat into sales.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Alex Gorsky
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
New Brunswick, NJ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
126,400
#103
