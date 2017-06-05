JetBlue Airways

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robin Hayes
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
Long Island City, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
5
Employees
15,986
