The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

403

JetBlue Airways

JBLU
 

CEO

Robin Hayes

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Airlines

HQ Location

Long Island City, NY

Website

www.jetblue.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

5

Employees

15,986

Profile provided by S&P Global.
JetBlue Airways: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$6,6323.4%
Profits ($M)$759.012.1%
Assets ($M)$9,487
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,013
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$6,875
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues11.4%
Profits as % of Assets8.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity18.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.22
EPS % Change (from 2015)12.1%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)51.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-1.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)33.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)4.7%
News about JetBlue Airways

JetBlue and Delta Are Testing Facial Recognition and Fingerprints to Replace Boarding Passes

The airlines are testing the technology in an effort to increase security and speed up the boarding

Family Says JetBlue Kicked Them Off Flight After Argument Over Birthday Cake

JetBlue said the passengers' behavior "demonstrated a risk for additional escalation in air."

United Airlines Should’ve Known That Blaming the Victim Always Backfires

Munoz’s corporate apology was late and stitched-together.

Looking Towards the Future, Airlines and Aerospace Companies Invest in Tech Startups

Boeing has invested in wearable firm Upskill and Zunum Aero which works on electric-hybrid aircraft.

Boeing and JetBlue Invest in Startup That Makes Battery-Powered Planes

The regional aircrafts would hold 10 to 50 passengers for flights up to 1,000 miles

403
405
