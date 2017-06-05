Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Steven J. Demetriou
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Engineering & Construction
Industry
Engineering, Construction
HQ Location
Dallas, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
17
Employees
49,350
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Jacobs Engineering Group is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Jacobs Engineering Group
These Were Fortune's Best and Worst Stock Picks of 2016
Hotels helped us sleep well; fast food gave us indigestion.
Read More →
How Construction Stocks Could Rebuild Your Portfolio
New highway and water projects may boost these companies.
Read More →
What does it take for philanthropy to deliver results?
Donors large and small often think that they can simply throw money at a problem and hope for the best. Successful giving requires more involvement than that.
Read More →