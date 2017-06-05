HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Jabil Circuit

152

Jabil Circuit

JBL
 

CEO

Mark T. Mondello

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Technology

Industry

Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components

HQ Location

St. Petersburg, FL

Website

www.jabil.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

16

Employees

138,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Jabil Circuit is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Jabil Circuit: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$18,3532.5%
Profits ($M)$254.1-10.5%
Assets ($M)$10,323
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$2,438.2
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$5,270
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.4%
Profits as % of Assets2.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity10.4%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.32
EPS % Change (from 2015)-9.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-5.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)5.5%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)3.2%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)5.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)1.5%
News about Jabil Circuit

Apple's Stock Is on Track to Record Strongest 4-Day Streak Since 2014

Short sellers are fleeing.

Read More →
Here Are the 51 Technology and Telecommunications Companies of the Fortune 500

All the ones you've heard of and many more you haven't.

Read More →
The top technology companies of the Fortune 500

They're not the ones you might think.

Read More →
What could go wrong for BlackBerry now

Buyout financing could fall through, leaving the company in even more of a lurch. But that's not the only problem facing BlackBerry.

Read More →
Where the Bank of Apple has put its manufacturing money

An analyst picks three U.S. winners among 156 companies in Cupertino's supply chain

Read More →
