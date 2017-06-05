Despite CEO Jamie Dimon’s efforts to pare down the bank’s size, J.P. Morgan Chase is by far the biggest American bank by any measure, whether in terms of sales, stock market value or assets, which bounced back 6% last year to nearly $2.5 trillion. While J.P. Morgan has been a leader among banks in successfully navigating the stricter regulatory regime following the 2008 financial crisis, it has also been an outspoken critic of many of the new rules, with Dimon himself suggesting a reform roadmap for the Trump administration. As higher interest rates bolstered the bank’s position as one of the Fortune 500’s most profitable companies, J.P. Morgan stock returned nearly 35% in 2016.
CEO
James Dimon
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
243,355
