Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mark T. Smucker
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Consumer Products
HQ Location
Orrville, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
7
Employees
6,910
Figures are for fiscal year ended April 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about J.M. Smucker
Your Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Just Got More Expensive
Thanks to higher bean costs
Read More →
Yellen Speaks, California Votes, and Valeant Reports—5 Things to Look For in the Week Ahead
Here's what you need to know for the week ahead.
Read More →
Bags of Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Are Getting Even Cheaper
This is the second time Smucker is reducing coffee prices in less than a year.
Read More →