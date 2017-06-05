J.C. Penney

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Marvin R. Ellison
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
General Merchandisers
HQ Location
Plano, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
106,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
