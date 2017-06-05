Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Denise L. Ramos
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Industrial Machinery
HQ Location
White Plains, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
9,500
Profile provided by S&P Global.
