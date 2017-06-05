Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gary S. Guthart
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Medical Products and Equipment
HQ Location
Sunnyvale, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
3,755
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Intuitive Surgical
Rise of the Surgical Robot and What Doctors Want
They want robots to provide a way to feel the body's tissue remotely.
Read More →
Senate Passes Bill to Speed Medical Device Approvals
Raising worries among patient advocates.
Read More →
To the sky: 15 years of rapid growth for our Fastest-Growing Companies
A look at how the Fastest-Growing Companies list has fluctuated over the last decade and a half.
Read More →
Meet your next surgeon: Dr. Robot
Thanks to big technological leaps, robots - yes robots - are becoming standard operating procedure.
Read More →