Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Brad D. Smith
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computer Software
HQ Location
Mountain View, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
7,900
Figures are for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
Intuit is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Intuit
This Entrepreneur Is Ranking Tech Companies on Diversity
Stephanie Lampkin wants to show "the real differentiation” between Silicon Valley companies.
Read More →
10 Top CEOs on What's Changing About the World of Work
“When I first started at Deloitte 30 years ago, I had no computer, fax machine, voicemail or email.”
Read More →
The Invisible Selling Machine
From the unlikely setting of Ottawa, Shopify has quietly been powering an e-commerce revolution.
Read More →