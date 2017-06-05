INTL FCStone

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Sean M. O'Connor
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Diversified Financials
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
9
Employees
1,464
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016., Company reports sale of physical commodities on a gross basis.Profile provided by S&P Global.
