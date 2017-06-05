Interpublic Group

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michael I. Roth
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Advertising, Marketing
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
20
Employees
49,800
