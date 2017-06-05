HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Interpublic Group

345

Interpublic Group

IPG
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Michael I. Roth

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Business Services

Industry

Advertising, Marketing

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.interpublic.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

20

Employees

49,800

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Interpublic Group: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$7,8473.1%
Profits ($M)$608.533.9%
Assets ($M)$12,485
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$2,017.1
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$9,648
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues7.8%
Profits as % of Assets4.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity30.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.49
EPS % Change (from 2015)36.7%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)8.5%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)3.2%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)21.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)8.2%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Interpublic Group

Jamie Dimon and U.S. Retail Sales—5 Things to Know for the Day Ahead

Here's what you need to know for the day ahead.

Read More →
Digital Ad Sales Will Pass TV Spending Very Soon

One forecast pegs it for 2017.

Read More →
So you messed up at work. Here’s what you do next

No one gets it right 100% of the time.

Read More →
With billions at stake, ad agencies launch a massive battle for clients

Some of the world's biggest advertisers have put an unprecedented $26 billion in business up for review, setting off an industrywide showdown.

Read More →
Behind the failure of the Publicis-Omnicom merger

Exclusive: Publicis CEO Maurice Levy's last-ditch offer to let Omnicom chief John Wren be CEO couldn't save the $35 billion deal to create the world's largest advertising company.

Read More →
