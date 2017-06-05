Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mark S. Sutton
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Materials
Industry
Packaging, Containers
HQ Location
Memphis, TN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
55,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
International Paper is also featured in these fortune lists
#479
