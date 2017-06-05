HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of International Paper

133

International Paper

IP
 

CEO

Mark S. Sutton

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Materials

Industry

Packaging, Containers

HQ Location

Memphis, TN

Website

www.internationalpaper.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

55,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
International Paper is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#479

Global 500

International Paper: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$21,079-5.8%
Profits ($M)$904.0-3.6%
Assets ($M)$33,345
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,341
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$20,884
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues4.3%
Profits as % of Assets2.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity20.8%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.18
EPS % Change (from 2015)-2.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-6.6%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)0.0%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)46.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)16.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)8.2%
News about International Paper

Big Carrot, Big Stick

And no soft speaking

Read More →
Here Are the 15 New Companies Joining the Fortune 500

PayPal, Burlington Stores, and Citizens Bank are now among the biggest in business.

Read More →
International Paper Is Buying Weyerhaeuser's Pulp Business for $2.2 Billion

The mills produce pulp for diapers, hygiene products, and tissue.

Read More →
Here's Why Donald Trump Is Winning Big in the South

The recent economic pain fell hard on Mississippi and neighboring states, and they're still hurting.

Read More →
9 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now — and 3 to Avoid

Picks and pans from one of the market's top dividend specialists.

Read More →
