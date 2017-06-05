Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jeffrey C. Sprecher
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Securities
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
5,631
News about Intercontinental Exchange
Trump's New Billionaire Army Chief Was Once Considered A Stock Market Villain
Vincent Viola is a lot more than just the Florida Panthers owner.
This Is Why There's a Fight Brewing Over the London Stock Exchange
Clearing and index businesses drive big growth in profits in 2015.
Here's who boardrooms are blaming for data breaches
Directors say they're cutting security officers some slack for hacks, a survey shows.
