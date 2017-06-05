HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Walden Kirsch — Intel

47

Intel

INTC
 

The chipmaker famously missed the boat on the mobile revolution and is now trying to solidify its position as a supplier of the next wave of computing: the so-called Internet of things. The opportunity means Intel is making connected chips for anything from self-driving cars to jet engines. The company spent 2016 restructuring, launching new products, integrating IoT tech maker Altera, and announcing plans to divest its security business. It enters 2017 focused on growing market share in corporate datacenters and exploring new ways to add semiconductors to more stuff.

CEO

Brian M. Krzanich

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Technology

Industry

Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components

HQ Location

Santa Clara, CA

Website

www.intel.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

106,000

Intel is also featured in these fortune lists

#46

World’s Most Admired Companies

#158

Global 500

#12

Change the World

Intel: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$59,3877.3%
Profits ($M)$10,316.0-9.7%
Assets ($M)$113,327
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$66,226
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$170,539
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues17.4%
Profits as % of Assets9.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity15.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.12
EPS % Change (from 2015)-9.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-2.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)9.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)8.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)12.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)9.4%
News about Intel

Why the Fortune 500 Is Rebel Territory

Most of the nation's biggest companies were started by radical thinkers and stargazing inventors.

Apple, Amazon, and Facebook Join Campaign Supporting Paris Climate Agreement

Business leaders and lawmakers will work together to reduce carbon emissions.

IBM Says This Breakthrough Will Breathe New Life Into Moore's Law

IBM, Samsung, and GlobalFoundries are backing new transistor tech.

Intel's New Head of PC Chips Faces Revived Competition

AMD is nipping at Intel's heels with new Ryzen line.

Top CEOs Are In a Last Ditch Bid to Persuade Trump to Stick with the Paris Climate Deal

The late scramble comes as Trump said he would announce his decision Thursday.

