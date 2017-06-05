Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ilene S. Gordon
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Production
HQ Location
Westchester, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
6
Employees
11,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
Ingredion is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Ingredion
Health Care and a Political Malaise
Reform of the ACA will be short-lived if it isn't bipartisan
Read More →
Seven CEOs Drop Off the 2016 Most Powerful Women List
Farewell to Marissa Mayer and Ellen Kullman.
Read More →
GMOs Win Over Old Critics. But is that enough?
An eye-opening conversation with the CEOs of Monsanto and Ingredion.
Read More →