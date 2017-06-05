Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Keith Cozza
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Diversified Financials
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
9
Employees
90,980
Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Icahn Enterprises
