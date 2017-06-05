HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

552

Hyatt Hotels

H
 

CEO

Mark S. Hoplamazian

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Industry

Hotels, Casinos, Resorts

HQ Location

Chicago, IL

Website

www.hyatt.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

45,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Hyatt Hotels is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#32

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$4,4292.3%
Profits ($M)$204.064.5%
Assets ($M)$7,749
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$3,903
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$7,048
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues4.6%
Profits as % of Assets2.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity5.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.52
EPS % Change (from 2015)76.7%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)17.8%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)17.5%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)8.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
