Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Peter R. Huntsman
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
The Woodlands, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
12
Employees
15,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Huntsman
Chemical Groups Huntsman and Clariant Are Set to Announce Their Merger
The combined firm will be headquartered in Switzerland and have a market value of over $14 billion.
Read More →
These are the 9 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy
We screened for the top investments among this year's Fortune 500 companies.
Read More →