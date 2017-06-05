Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Stephen D. Steinour
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
Columbus, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
15,993
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Huntington Bancshares
Insider buying in financials soared in August
Insiders of financial companies bought more stock in August than in any month in the last three years.
Read More →