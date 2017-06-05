HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Lisa J. Huber

53

Humana

HUM
 

Humana’s various medical and specialty pharmacy health plans covered more than 14 million Americans in 2016. The company continued its dominance in health insurance contracted through the federal government, including the private Medicare Advantage option for seniors. Much like rival Aetna—with which it was supposed to merge in a scuttled $34 billion deal—Humana is pulling out from Obamacare’s individual insurance marketplaces, citing profit losses and general uncertainty over the health law’s future.

CEO

Bruce D. Broussard

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care

HQ Location

Louisville, KY

Website

www.humana.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

51,600

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Humana is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#162

Global 500

Humana: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$54,3790.2%
Profits ($M)$614.0-51.9%
Assets ($M)$25,396
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$10,685
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$29,743
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.1%
Profits as % of Assets2.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity5.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.07
EPS % Change (from 2015)-51.8%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-13.6%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)3.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)15.1%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)14.6%
52
54
