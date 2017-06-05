Humana’s various medical and specialty pharmacy health plans covered more than 14 million Americans in 2016. The company continued its dominance in health insurance contracted through the federal government, including the private Medicare Advantage option for seniors. Much like rival Aetna—with which it was supposed to merge in a scuttled $34 billion deal—Humana is pulling out from Obamacare’s individual insurance marketplaces, citing profit losses and general uncertainty over the health law’s future.
CEO
Bruce D. Broussard
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care
HQ Location
Louisville, KY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
51,600
