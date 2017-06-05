Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Dion J. Weisler
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computers, Office Equipment
HQ Location
Palo Alto, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
49,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016., Spun off Hewlett Packard Enterprise (2016 rank: 59), Nov. 1, 2015.Profile provided by S&P Global.
#48
News about HP
