The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photograph by Floto + Warner for Fortune Magazine

295

Hormel Foods

HRL
 

CEO

James P. Snee

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Food Consumer Products

HQ Location

Austin, MN

Website

www.hormelfoods.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

21,100

Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Hormel Foods: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$9,5232.8%
Profits ($M)$890.129.7%
Assets ($M)$6,370
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,448
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$18,316
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues9.3%
Profits as % of Assets14.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity20.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.64
EPS % Change (from 2015)29.1%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)13.5%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)12.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-10.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)20.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)16.1%
News about Hormel Foods

You Can No Longer Buy Skippy Peanut Butter in Canada

The race is on to find what jars are left

Read More →
Oscar Mayer Has Ditched Some Controversial Ingredients From Its Hot Dogs

Kraft Heinz removes artificial preservatives, nitrates, and nitrites.

Read More →
Why the Danone Sale Puts Stonyfield at Risk

Big changes are fermenting in the yogurt world.

Read More →
Muscle Milk Maker Sees Green in Plant-Based Protein

New brand avoids dairy to lure in lactose-wary consumers.

Read More →
Fortune Live for September 1, 2016: Fortune 500 Special Edition

Tune in at 11:00am!

Read More →
