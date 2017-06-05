HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

73

Honeywell International

HON
 

Longtime Honeywell CEO Dave Cote, who led the company to great heights for a decade and a half, passed the leadership mantle in March to Darius Adamczyk, the company’s chief operating officer. Despite failing to clinch a proposed $90 billion takeover of rival United Technologies last year, GE veteran Cote rode out the remnants of his reign on a generally rising stock price (excluding a temporary drop in the fall, which followed a lackluster third quarter sales report). Whether the industrial conglomerate will remain on the upswing under its new boss remains to be seen. One of Adamczyk’s first big tests will be his handling of activist investor Dan Loeb’s proposal that Honeywell spin off its aerospace unit, where margins have risen, but sales growth has lagged.

CEO

Darius Adamczyk

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Electronics, Electrical Equipment

HQ Location

Morris Plains, NJ

Website

www.honeywell.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

131,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Honeywell International is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#256

Global 500

Honeywell International: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$39,3021.9%
Profits ($M)$4,809.00.9%
Assets ($M)$54,146
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$19,369
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$94,991
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues12.2%
Profits as % of Assets8.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity24.8%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.20
EPS % Change (from 2015)2.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)18.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)9.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)14.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)12.6%
