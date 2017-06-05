HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Willett Photography

23

Home Depot

HD
 

Home Depot is a rare gem in a troubled retail world. The do-it-yourself home improvement chain has benefitted big time from the rebound in the housing market, which has spurred consumers to invest in their homes. The result: a year of record sales and net earnings. Same store sales, an important industry metric, were also up 5.6%. The sales growth got a boost by its 2015 purchase of Interline Brands—the company’s biggest acquisition in nearly a decade. The deal gives the company more exposure to commercial markets like hospitality and healthcare, whose spending far outweighs the size of the customer base. Home Depot has still been able to attract customers to its stores in an Amazon era, but it’s investing in its digital operations. Last year 5.9% of its total sales came from online, but 45% of those purchases were picked up in store.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Craig A. Menear

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers: Other

HQ Location

Atlanta, GA

Website

www.homedepot.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

406,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Home Depot is also featured in these fortune lists

#32

World’s Most Admired Companies

#69

Global 500

Home Depot: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$94,5956.9%
Profits ($M)$7,957.013.5%
Assets ($M)$42,966
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,333
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$176,368
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues8.4%
Profits as % of Assets18.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity183.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.45
EPS % Change (from 2015)18.1%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)21.2%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)8.7%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)3.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)28.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)15.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Home Depot

These Are the Best Memorial Day Deals This Weekend

Here is a roundup of the best deals this holiday weekend.

Read More →
J.C. Penney Looks for Source of New Business in Hotel Industry

It sees an untapped market for its towels and HVAC systems

Read More →
Why Apple Is One of the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

The iPhone maker is sharing more of its $250 billion-plus cash hoard.

Read More →
Home Depot Shares Jump After Reporting Unexpected Rise in Sales

Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 5.5%, above the 3.9% growth expected.

Read More →
J.C. Penney Wants to Remodel Your House

Watch out, Sears: Penney is coming for you.

Read More →
22
24
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.