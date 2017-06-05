Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Stephen P. MacMillan
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Medical Products and Equipment
HQ Location
Marlborough, MA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
5,333
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Hologic
Turnaround 20: Fortune’s list of the best turnarounds in business
These 20 companies who showed not just that they have staying power, but that they can come back from adverse conditions and excel.
Fat Pharma: Pfizer-Hospira and the top 10 overpriced drug deals ever
The giant drugmaker's latest $17 billion takeover ranks among Big Pharma's richest acquisitions in history.
The race is on for a better mammogram
Nuclear physicist Edward Flynn was moved by his wife's cancer to find a better procedure. He's not the only one angling for a piece of a growing $6 billion market.
