HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Hilton Worldwide Holding

241

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

HLT
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Christopher J. Nassetta

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Industry

Hotels, Casinos, Resorts

HQ Location

McLean, VA

Website

www.hiltonworldwide.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

14

Employees

169,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#26

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$11,6633.5%
Profits ($M)$348.0-75.2%
Assets ($M)$26,211
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$5,899
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$19,276
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.0%
Profits as % of Assets1.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity5.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.05
EPS % Change (from 2015)-75.4%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)28.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Hilton Worldwide Holdings

The Future Hotel Room Is Already Here: Meet Your Robot Butlers and Mechanical Mini-Bar

Voice control is just the beginning.

Read More →
What's Making China Inc. Go Global

Its western targets are in for some surprises

Read More →
10 Top CEOs on What's Changing About the World of Work

“When I first started at Deloitte 30 years ago, I had no computer, fax machine, voicemail or email.”

Read More →
Secrets From Best Companies All Stars

These dozen companies have been on our list every year.

Read More →
Pivotal Claims Big Growth for Its Cloud Software Business

Big companies flock to its software to modernize their own software, Pivotal says.

Read More →
240
242
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.