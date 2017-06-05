Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Kathryn V. Marinello
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Automotive Retailing, Services
HQ Location
Estero, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
10
Employees
36,000
In a reverse spin off, "new" Hertz Global was spun off from "old" Hertz Global Holdings, June 30, 2016. "New" Hertz Global is considered the spinnor and reflects both the financial and stock history of its former parent.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Hertz Global Holdings
President Trump's Favorite Activist Investor Has Upped His Stake in Herbalife and Hertz
Carl Icahn recently took on a role as special adviser to Trump.
Female Fortune 500 CEOs Are Poised to Break This Record in 2017
The new year is already off to a good start.
Carl Icahn Is 'Excited' About New Hertz CEO Kathryn Marinello
The activist investor is impressed with her track record.
Hertz Is Teaming Up With an Online Used Car Marketplace
Hertz now has one more way to sell off old inventory.
