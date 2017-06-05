Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Stanley M. Bergman
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Health Care
HQ Location
Melville, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
14
Employees
21,000
News about Henry Schein
Every Company Is a Technology Company
What Henry Schein and the new GE tell us about the digital revolution.
Henry Schein: Your dentist's biggest supplier
The health care industry's digital revolution is only beginning, and medical supply and IT services giant Henry Schein is poised to lead the way.
