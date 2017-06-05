Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mark J. Tarr
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Medical Facilities
HQ Location
Birmingham, AL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
29,298
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about HealthSouth
Reining in the audit industry's reality distortion field
Today, financial statements are as malleable as political promises. That’s the case despite the lessons of Enron and audit firm Arthur Andersen’s demise.
Read More →