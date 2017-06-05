HD Supply Holdings

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Joseph J. DeAngelo
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Diversified
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
5
Employees
14,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
