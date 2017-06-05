Nashville-based HCA Holdings, the biggest investor-owned hospital system in the U.S., can be a harbinger of private health care trends. It benefited from the Affordable Care Act thanks to an influx of paying patients through 2015; but the company has also warned that the continuing uncertainty around Obamacare and a decrease in managed care plan membership could hurt earnings.
CEO
R. Milton Johnson
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Medical Facilities
HQ Location
Nashville, TN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
210,500
