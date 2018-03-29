Better known as The Harford, the insurance and financial services company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Conn.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Christopher J. Swift
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
Hartford, Conn.
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
16,400
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Hartford Financial Services
Marc Feigen is the behind-the-scenes counselor to a dozen A-list CEOs .
T. Rowe Price and The Hartford have marked down some of their privately-held tech investments.
They're not the ones you'd expect.
Few turnarounds have been as remarkable as The Hartford's under CEO Liam McGee. Last week he stepped down—but not before leaving the company in capable hands.