Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Steve Miller—Bloomberg via Getty Images

156

Hartford Financial Services

HIG
 

Better known as The Harford, the insurance and financial services company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Conn.

CEO

Christopher J. Swift

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)

HQ Location

Hartford, Conn.

Website

www.thehartford.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

16,400

Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
Hartford Financial Services: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$19,2285.1%
Profits ($M)$-3,131.0-449.4%
Assets ($M)$225,260
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$13,494
Market Value — as of March 29, 2018 ($M)$18,392
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-16.3%
Profits as % of Assets-1.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-23.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-8.61
EPS % Change (from 2016)-479.3%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2017)20.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)22.3%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-2.3%
News about Hartford Financial Services

5 Things Every Aspiring CEO Should Know, From the Coach Who Advised Disney's Bob Iger

Marc Feigen is the behind-the-scenes counselor to a dozen A-list CEOs .

Read More →
Beyond Fidelity: Even More Mutual Fund Markdowns of Tech Startups

T. Rowe Price and The Hartford have marked down some of their privately-held tech investments.

Read More →
The 15 companies of the Fortune 500 with the fastest-growing profits

They're not the ones you'd expect.

Read More →
Female CFOs in the Fortune 500

Read More →
Step 1: Save a 204-year-old financial icon. Step 2: Bow out gracefully

Few turnarounds have been as remarkable as The Hartford's under CEO Liam McGee. Last week he stepped down—but not before leaving the company in capable hands.

Read More →
155
157
