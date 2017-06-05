Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
William M. Brown
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Network and Other Communications Equipment
HQ Location
Melbourne, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
13
Employees
21,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
