The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Harley-Davidson

HOG
 

CEO

Matthew S. Levatich

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Transportation Equipment

HQ Location

Milwaukee, WI

Website

www.harley-davidson.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

16

Employees

6,000

Harley-Davidson: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$5,9970.0%
Profits ($M)$692.2-8.0%
Assets ($M)$9,890
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,920.2
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$10,626
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues11.5%
Profits as % of Assets7.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity36.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.83
EPS % Change (from 2015)3.8%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)8.5%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-0.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)32.2%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)10.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)0.2%
Harley-Davidson Is Building a Factory in Thailand to Serve Southeast Asia

The plant would let Harley-Davidson avoid Thailand's up to 60% tariff on imported motocycles.

How to Keep Your Cool When You Get Harsh Feedback

It’s always tough to hear.

Harley-Davidson Is Cutting Jobs as Motorcycle Sales Fall

And it streamlines operations

UFC's New Celebrity Investors Hope to Market It to the Mainstream

A-list backers include Ben Affleck and Conan O'Brien.

Harley-Davidson Says Layoffs Are 'Necessary Changes'

About 200 regular and casual workers will lose their jobs.

