CEO
Matthew S. Levatich
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Transportation Equipment
HQ Location
Milwaukee, WI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
16
Employees
6,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson Is Building a Factory in Thailand to Serve Southeast Asia
The plant would let Harley-Davidson avoid Thailand's up to 60% tariff on imported motocycles.
Read More →
UFC's New Celebrity Investors Hope to Market It to the Mainstream
A-list backers include Ben Affleck and Conan O'Brien.
Read More →
Harley-Davidson Says Layoffs Are 'Necessary Changes'
About 200 regular and casual workers will lose their jobs.
Read More →