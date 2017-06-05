Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gerald W. Evans Jr.
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Apparel
Industry
Apparel
HQ Location
Winston-Salem, NC
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
3
Employees
67,800
Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Hanesbrands
4 'Buyback' Stocks Worth Buying
Big share repurchases can be a bad deal for investors, but these stocks have been an exception.
Read More →
Can American Apparel save itself?
The company will need to either move production offshore or automate production — perhaps even use cutting-edge robotics — if it ever hopes to prosper again.
Read More →
26 companies join this year's Fortune 500
Here are the companies that made it onto Fortune's annual list of the largest U.S. businesses.
Read More →